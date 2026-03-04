DAUM Brokers Sale of 113,930 SF Warehouse in Fontana, California

FONTANA, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of an industrial distribution building located at 6260 Mango Ave. in Fontana. Magellan Value Partners sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $30.2 million. The end user is a clothing-based distribution company based out of New Jersey. The property offers 113,930 square feet of Class A space with a clear height of 32 feet, 19 dock-high doors and options for expandable power.

Noah Samarin, David Gores and Gary Womack of DAUM represented the seller, while DAUM’s Steve Haston, along with LA Commercial’s John Lasiter, represented the buyer in the transaction.