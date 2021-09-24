REBusinessOnline

DAUM Commercial Brokers $63M Purchase of Industrial Facility in Los Angeles County

Located at 8500 Mercury Lane in Pico Rivera, Calif., the property features 173,134 square feet of industrial space.

PICO RIVERA, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate has arranged the acquisition of an industrial property located at 8500 Mercury Lane in the Los Angeles suburb of Pico Rivera. Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties acquired the property from the undisclosed occupant for $63 million in an off-market, sale-leaseback transaction.

The 173,134-square-foot facility features a 32-foot clear heights, 24 dock-high doors with the potential for six additional doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. The asset is situated less than two miles from Interstate 5.

Jordan Lara, Rudy Lara and Nick Peukpiboon of DAUM handled the transaction.

