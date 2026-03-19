Thursday, March 19, 2026
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805-Deering-Ave-Canoga-Park-CA
Located at 805 Deering Ave. in Canoga Park, Calif., the 12,892-square-foot property features a clear height of 17 feet, grade-level loading and a gated rear concrete yard.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

DAUM Commercial Brokers Sale of 12,892 SF Warehouse in Canoga Park, California

by Amy Works

CANOGA PARK, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has directed the sale of a warehouse building located at 805 Deering Ave. in Canoga Park. Chatsworth, Calif.-based Oak Cabessa of MAKS Enterprises acquired the property from 8015 Deering LLC for $3.8 million.

Built in 1973, the 12,892-square-foot building features a clear height of 17 feet, grade-level loading, a gated rear concrete yard, fencing and a 1.6:1 parking ratio. Additionally, the property features 6,100 square feet of high-end designer office space with a reception area, hardwood laminate flooring, recessed LED lighting and a full-glass conference room. The buyer plans to use the property as a headquarters for warehousing electronic automobile modules.

Dennis Marciniak of DAUM Commercial represented the seller, while Kevin Cooper of Delphi Business Properties represented the buyer in the deal.

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