DAUM Commercial Brokers Sale of 12,892 SF Warehouse in Canoga Park, California

CANOGA PARK, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has directed the sale of a warehouse building located at 805 Deering Ave. in Canoga Park. Chatsworth, Calif.-based Oak Cabessa of MAKS Enterprises acquired the property from 8015 Deering LLC for $3.8 million.

Built in 1973, the 12,892-square-foot building features a clear height of 17 feet, grade-level loading, a gated rear concrete yard, fencing and a 1.6:1 parking ratio. Additionally, the property features 6,100 square feet of high-end designer office space with a reception area, hardwood laminate flooring, recessed LED lighting and a full-glass conference room. The buyer plans to use the property as a headquarters for warehousing electronic automobile modules.

Dennis Marciniak of DAUM Commercial represented the seller, while Kevin Cooper of Delphi Business Properties represented the buyer in the deal.