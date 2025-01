TEMPE, ARIZ. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the purchase of a manufacturing and distribution industrial building in Tempe. A private investor acquired the asset, located at 1326 W. Fairmont Drive, for $7.3 million from an undisclosed seller. The 39,813-square-foot property features seven dock doors and heavy power to accommodate both manufacturing and distribution uses. Parker Houston, Chris Rogers and Trevor McKendry of DAUM handled the transaction.