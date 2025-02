ARCADIA, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the purchase of a 5,000-square-foot restaurant space in Arcadia. Dream1212 LLC, the owner of Mama Lu’s Dumpling House, acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $4 million. The traditional Chinese restaurant occupies the restaurant space at 1212 S. Baldwin Ave. The Arcadia property serves as Mama Lu’s sixth location. Rudy Lara, Nick Peukpiboon, Nathan Lara and Andrew Lara of DAUM represented the buyer in the deal.