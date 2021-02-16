DAUM Commercial Brokers Sale of Automotive Retail Building, Lot Adjacent to LAX

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Situated adjacent to LAX, the asset includes a 1,114-square-foot automotive retail building on a 10,454-square-foot land parcel.

LOS ANGELES — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated the sale of an automotive retail building and lot located 9220 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles. S.A.S Services Group acquired the asset from a private partnership for $3.5 million.

Situated adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), The property includes a 1,114-square-foot building sitting on a 10,454-square-foot land parcel in a corner location in close proximity to a new parking and car rental development.

Kurt Yacko, Dennis Sandoval and Brian Sandoval of DAUM represented the seller in the deal.