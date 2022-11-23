DAUM Commercial Brokers Sale of Development Site in Phoenix for 126,000 SF Industrial Project

PHOENIX — DAUM Commercial has arranged the purchase of a 7.95-acre land parcel in Phoenix. Prologis acquired the infill site at 24500-24501 N. 20th Drive from Wadsworth Development for $8.6 million in an off-market transaction.

Prologis plans to develop two industrial facilities on the site: a 77,000-square-foot building and a 49,000-square-foot building.

Bob Lundstedt, Skip Corley Jr. and Chase Heinemann of DAUM brokered the transaction. Lundstedt, Corley Jr., Heinemann and Parker Houston of DAUM will handle leasing for the property.