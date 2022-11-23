REBusinessOnline

DAUM Commercial Brokers Sale of Development Site in Phoenix for 126,000 SF Industrial Project

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

PHOENIX — DAUM Commercial has arranged the purchase of a 7.95-acre land parcel in Phoenix. Prologis acquired the infill site at 24500-24501 N. 20th Drive from Wadsworth Development for $8.6 million in an off-market transaction.

Prologis plans to develop two industrial facilities on the site: a 77,000-square-foot building and a 49,000-square-foot building.

Bob Lundstedt, Skip Corley Jr. and Chase Heinemann of DAUM brokered the transaction. Lundstedt, Corley Jr., Heinemann and Parker Houston of DAUM will handle leasing for the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  