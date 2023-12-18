Monday, December 18, 2023
Located at 3040 E. Ana St. in Rancho Dominguez, Calif., the facility features 115,734 square feet of industrial space.
DAUM Commercial Negotiates 115,734 SF Warehouse Lease in Rancho Dominguez, California

by Amy Works

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated the lease of an industrial warehouse facility at 3040 E. Ana St. in Rancho Dominguez. JCQ Industrial leased the asset to DCW Inc., a warehousing, fulfillment, distribution and transportation services company. The site was leased for a total consideration of $10.1 million.

The 115,734-square-foot property features 35 trailer or container spaces, 18 dock-high doors, 20-foot to 22-foot warehouse ceiling heights and loading access across the front of the building. The building’s office space allows for configurations that range from 6,500 square feet to 21,000 square feet. Additionally, the asset offers ample parking and reception and kitchen areas.

Chuck Brill, Casey Mungo and Nat Ortega of DAUM represented the lessor, while Tyler Rollema of Klabin Co. represented the lessee in the deal.  

