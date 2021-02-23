DAUM Commercial Negotiates 173,940 SF Lease at Hopewell Industrial Development in Tolleson, Arizona

Republic National Distribution Co. will occupy the 173,940-square-foot industrial facility at 320 S. 91st. Ave. in Tolleson, Ariz.

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate has arranged the lease of a newly constructed industrial warehouse located at 320 S. 91st Ave. in Tolleson. Republic National Distribution Co. will occupy the 173,940-square-foot property, which Hopewell Development owns. The total consideration of the lease is $12 million.

Chris Rogers, Trevor McKendry, Dan Casey and Parker Houston of DAUM represented the landlord, while Andy Markham, Will Strong, Mike Haenel and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

The facility features 28 dock-high loading doors, four grade-level doors, 32-foot clear heights, a fenced and gated concrete court with 130-foot depth, 3,600 amps, an ESFR sprinkler system, R-19 insulation and LED lighting.