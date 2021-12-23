DAUM Commercial Negotiates Sale of 110,679 SF Industrial Property in Phoenix

Totaling 110,679 square feet, the four industrial properties are located at 23021, 23025, 23005 and 23015 N. 15th Ave. in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of an industrial asset in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket. The four-building property features 110,679 square feet of industrial space. California-based Greenwood & McKenzie sold the asset to Mountain West for an undisclosed price.

Chris Rogers and Trevor McKendry of DAUM represented the seller and procured the buyer. Will Strong of Cushman & Wakefield also brokered the transaction.

The buildings, which are fully leased to 38 tenants, are located at 23021, 23025, 23005 and 23015 N. 15th Ave. in Phoenix. The buildings offer 20-foot clear heights, two shared truck wells and 10-foot by 12-foot grade-level doors.