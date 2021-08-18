DAUM Commercial Negotiates Sale of 145,000 SF Industrial Complex in Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

The two buildings located at 13255 S. Broadway and 360 W. 132nd St. in Los Angeles offer a total of 145,000 square feet of industrial space.

LOS ANGELES — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a two-building industrial complex in the South Bay submarket of Los Angeles County. Newport Beach-based Hager Pacific Properties acquired the asset from a private party for $17.2 million.

The property consists of a 108,000-square-foot building and a 37,000-square-foot building, with each leased to a single tenant. The asset is located at 13255 S. Broadway and 360 W.132nd St. The complex offers frontage on three streets, convenient access to major area freeways and close proximity to downtown Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Michael Collins of DAUM Commercial represented the seller in the transaction.