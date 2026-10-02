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3102-W-Adams-St-Santa-Ana-CA
An established global retailer and e-commerce wholesaler of currency collectibles and numismatic supplies acquired the 29,932-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility at 3102 W. Adams St. in Santa Ana, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

DAUM Commercial Negotiates Sale of 29,932 SF Industrial Warehouse in Santa Ana, California

by Amy Works

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has negotiated the off-market sale of an industrial warehouse facility in Santa Ana. Mike Barreiro, Devin Ray, Zack Homsy, David Freitag, Ben Andrews and Sam Andrews of DAUM represented the seller and procured the buyer, a global retailer and e-commerce wholesaler of currency collectibles and numismatic supplies, in the deal.

Located at 3102 W. Adams St., the freestanding buildings features 29,932 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space on 1.6 acres zoned M-1 (light industrial). The property includes 3,000 square feet of office space, 20-foot clear heights, four truck-high loading positions, two ground-level loading doors and 45 parking spaces.

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