1303-W-Walnut-Pkwy-Compton-CA
Located at 1303 W. Walnut Parkway in Compton, Calif., the property features 43,540 square feet of industrial warehouse space.
DAUM Commercial Negotiates Sale of 43,540 SF Warehouse Facility in Compton, California

by Amy Works

COMPTON, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of an industrial warehouse asset located at 1303 W. Walnut Parkway in Compton, just south of Los Angeles. A private investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $16 million.

Anthony Bergeman of DAUM Commercial represented the buyer, while Jeff Smart and Elizabeth Capati of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated on 1.8 acres, the 43,540-square-foot facility features two drive-in loading areas, six dock-high doors with ample turning radius for 53-foot truck loading, 93 parking spaces and a fenced yard. The new ownership plans to remove the excess mezzanine office space and implement extensive renovations to reduce and modernize the onsite office footprint.

