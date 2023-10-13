DAUM Commercial Negotiates Sale of 43,540 SF Warehouse Facility in Compton, California

COMPTON, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of an industrial warehouse asset located at 1303 W. Walnut Parkway in Compton, just south of Los Angeles. A private investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $16 million.

Anthony Bergeman of DAUM Commercial represented the buyer, while Jeff Smart and Elizabeth Capati of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated on 1.8 acres, the 43,540-square-foot facility features two drive-in loading areas, six dock-high doors with ample turning radius for 53-foot truck loading, 93 parking spaces and a fenced yard. The new ownership plans to remove the excess mezzanine office space and implement extensive renovations to reduce and modernize the onsite office footprint.