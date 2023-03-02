REBusinessOnline

DAUM Commercial Negotiates Sale of 59,754 SF Industrial Park in Fountain Valley, California

Located in Fountain Valley, Calif., the industrial park features two buildings offering a total of 59,754 square feet of multi-tenant space.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant industrial park at 18071 Mt. Washington St. and 11190-11240 Talbert Ave. in Fountain Valley. Manhattan West Real Estate acquired the asset from DDK Investments for $16.5 million.

Built in 1982 on 2.9 acres, the park features two two-story industrial buildings totaling 59,754 square feet with 18-foot to 36-foot clear heights, oversized ground-level doors and large fenced yards. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by six tenants, including OC Art & Home, Harwood Galleria, The Drawer Shop and RADCO.

