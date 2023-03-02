DAUM Commercial Negotiates Sale of 59,754 SF Industrial Park in Fountain Valley, California

Located in Fountain Valley, Calif., the industrial park features two buildings offering a total of 59,754 square feet of multi-tenant space.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant industrial park at 18071 Mt. Washington St. and 11190-11240 Talbert Ave. in Fountain Valley. Manhattan West Real Estate acquired the asset from DDK Investments for $16.5 million.

Built in 1982 on 2.9 acres, the park features two two-story industrial buildings totaling 59,754 square feet with 18-foot to 36-foot clear heights, oversized ground-level doors and large fenced yards. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by six tenants, including OC Art & Home, Harwood Galleria, The Drawer Shop and RADCO.

Mike Barreiro and Devin Ray DAUM Commercial represented the seller, while Charles Johnson and Joseph Harmon sourced and represented the buyer in the deal.