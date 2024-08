LOS ANGELES — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of an industrial building in Los Angeles. A private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed buyer for $14.1 million.

Located at 200-202 W. 140th St., the building features 60,457 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by local manufacturing tenants.

Anthony Bergeman, Michael Chase and Krishna Shegran of DAUM represented the buyer in the deal.