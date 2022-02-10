REBusinessOnline

DAUM Negotiates Acquisition of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 208,180 SF in Fremont, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

41099-Boyce-Rd-Fremont-CA

Located at 41099 Boyce Road in Fremont, Calif., the two properties offer a total of 208,180 square feet of industrial space. (Photo courtesy of CenterPoint Properties)

FREMONT, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the purchase of two fully leased industrial properties in Fremont. CenterPoint Properties acquired the assets from an undisclosed seller for $86 million.

Jordan Lara of DAUM represented the buyer in the deal.

Situated on 13.7 acres at 41099 Boyce Road, the properties offer a total of 208,180 square feet of industrial space with 28-foot clear heights and a fully secured site.

