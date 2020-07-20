REBusinessOnline

DAUM Negotiates Purchase of Two Industrial Buildings Near Phoenix for $4.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

N-137th-Ave-W-Auto-Dr-Goodyear-AZ

Located in Goodyear, Ariz., the two industrial buildings feature a total of 36,500 square feet, office space, truck wells, grade-level doors and at least 20-foot clear heights.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the acquisition of two industrial properties totaling nearly 36,500 square feet in Goodyear, a western suburb of Phoenix. A private investor acquired both buildings for a total of $4.9 million.

The two properties feature warehouse and office space, truck wells, grade-level doors, PAD zoning, fenced yards and at least 20-foot clear heights. The assets are located at the intersection of North 137th Avenue and West Auto Drive in Palm Valley Crossing, a larger development that Hopewell Development completed earlier this year.

Trevor McKendry and Chris Rogers of DAUM’s Phoenix office represented the buyer in the deal.

