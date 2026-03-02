Davcon Aviation to Build $100M MRO Development at Salina Regional Airport in Kansas

SALINA, KAN. — Davcon Aviation has unveiled plans for a phased development program at Salina Regional Airport in Kansas. Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent for the project. In collaboration with the Salina Airport Authority, the project will be anchored by a new Class A maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hangar complex. At full build-out, the development will include more than 300,000 square feet of aviation facilities, representing a capital investment of $100 million. The project follows Davcon’s recently announced developments at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and Topeka Regional Airport.

Jerry Noble, Adam Madison, Kyle Stickles, Robb Vallier and Faith Kruckenberg of Cushman & Wakefield will serve as the leasing team. Davcon Aviation Partners LLC is a national airport hangar development company based in Mesa, Ariz.