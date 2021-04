Davenport Partners Buys Office Building in Corona, California for $6.9M

CORONA, CALIF. — Davenport Partners has purchased 1101 California Avenue, a two-story office property located at the corner of California and Rimpau avenues in Corona. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $6.9 million.

Built in 1990, the 40,000-square-foot property was 91 percent leased at the time of purchase.