Dave’s Hot Chicken to Open Three Restaurants in Metro Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Dave’s Hot Chicken will open three restaurants at properties owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust in the Philadelphia metro area. Scheduled to open this month, the first store will span 2,995 square feet at Northeast Shopping Center in Philadelphia. Dave’s will also open restaurants at Ellisburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill,  New Jersey, and Willow Grove Shopping Center in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, in the spring and fall of this year. Those stores will span 3,086 and 2,825 square feet, respectively.

