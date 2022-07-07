David B. Norton Arranges $15.5M in Preferred Equity for Multifamily Portfolio in Corpus Christi, New Braunfels

CORPUS CHRISTI AND NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Capital advisory firm David B. Norton Inc. has arranged a $15.5 million preferred equity investment for a 722-unit multifamily portfolio in Texas. The properties in the portfolio, which were all constructed within the past decade and feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, are located in Corpus Christi and New Braunfels, a suburb of San Antonio. The buyer was an undisclosed investment and management firm based in Austin. David B. Norton Inc. placed the preferred equity investment behind a $105 million senior loan, yielding an 81 percent loan-to-cost ratio within the capital stack.