Monday, January 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

David B. Norton Arranges $35.4M in Construction Financing for Multifamily Project Near San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS — Capital advisory firm David B. Norton Inc. has arranged $35.4 million in construction financing for a 268-unit multifamily project in Universal City, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The development will consist of 10 buildings on a 14-acre site The financing, which represents about 77 percent of the total project capitalization, includes both debt from an undisclosed regional bank and preferred equity from an undisclosed institutional investor. The name of the developer was also not released.

You may also like

IPA Brokers Sale of 550-Unit Monterra Village Apartments...

Creation Breaks Ground on 137,000 SF Industrial Project...

SimonCRE Receives Financing, Invests $50M for Mixed-Use Project...

Gantry Secures $27.8M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily...

ECR Negotiates 30,884 SF Office Lease in Southeast...

Coated Metals Group Signs 27,075 SF Industrial Lease...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 116-Unit Historic Apartment Building...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $42.5M Bismarck State College Advanced Technology...

KeyBank Provides $36.4M in Financing for Construction of...