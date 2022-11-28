REBusinessOnline

David B. Norton Arranges $56M in Construction Debt, JV Equity for San Antonio Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Capital advisory firm David B. Norton Inc. has arranged $56 million in construction debt and joint venture equity for a 350-unit multifamily project that will be located roughly 17 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio. The property will comprise 17 buildings that will house an array of floor plans and Class A amenities. A regional bank provided the loan. The borrower was a joint venture between a locally based developer and an institutional investment firm with offices in New York and Florida. All of these parties requested anonymity.

