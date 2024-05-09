David B. Norton Inc. Arranges $18.7M in Financing for Multifamily Project in Boerne, Texas

BOERNE, TEXAS — Capital advisory firm David B. Norton Inc. has arranged $18.7 million in construction and equity financing for a 125-unit multifamily project in Boerne, a northwestern suburb of San Antonio. The building will rise four stories and total 98,000 square feet of rentable space. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and feature an average size of 782 square feet. Construction is set to begin immediately and last about 18 months. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.