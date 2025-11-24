David S. Brown Enterprises Signs Three New Leases at Metro Centre Owings Mills in Metro Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — Locally based David S. Brown Enterprises has signed three new leases at Metro Centre Owings Mills, a mixed-use, transit-oriented development under construction in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills. Bakery-café chain Paris Baguette, Miss Toya’s Creole House and Royalty Dental are all scheduled to debut in 2026. In addition to the new lease signings, Japanese restaurant Chiimii Sushi & Sando recently opened at the property. Current tenants at the center include The Tillery, Hook & Reel, Toastique, World of Beer, Bee Inspired Goods, Club Pilates, Eggspectation and King Fu Tea.

Upon completion of the mixed-use development, Metro Centre Owings Mills is expected to offer 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 560,000 square feet of office space and 1,700 luxury apartments, along with a full-service hotel.