David S. Brown to Develop 120-Room Hotel at Metro Centre at Owings Mills in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — David S. Brown Enterprises will develop a new, 120-room extended-stay hotel at the Metro Centre at Owings Mills, a transit-oriented development roughly 20 miles outside Baltimore. The Element by Westin hotel will join a high-end, Marriott-branded hotel at the development, which will also feature more than 1,700 apartments; 560,000 square feet of office space; 150,000 square feet of retail space and 5,700 parking spaces upon completion. Crescent Hotels & Resorts will manage the Element by Westin hotel.

