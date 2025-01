HOUSTON — David Weekley Homes has purchased a 50,000-square-foot office building located at 8847 W. Sam Houston Parkway in northwest Houston. The locally based residential homebuilder plans to relocate from its current space at 1111 N. Post Oak Road to the new building, which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 2011, before the end of the year. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.