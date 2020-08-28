Davidson Bogel Arranges Sale of 10,250 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Davidson Bogel Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 10,250-square-foot industrial building located at 9019 Governors Row in the Brook Hollow area of Dallas. Davidson Bogel represented the buyer in the transaction. Billy Gannon of Transwestern represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity.