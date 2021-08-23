Davis Acquires 107,228 SF Medical Office Building in Portland, Maine
PORTLAND, MAINE — Davis Medical Investors LLC, an affiliate of Minneapolis-based investment firm Davis, has acquired a 107,228-square-foot medical office building in Portland’s Bayside District. InterMed, Maine’s largest private medical practice, anchors the 10-story building, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Joe Massa of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.
