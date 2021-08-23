Davis Acquires 107,228 SF Medical Office Building in Portland, Maine

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Maine, Northeast

The medical office building at 84 Marginal Way in Portland serves as the flagship location for healthcare provider InterMed.

PORTLAND, MAINE — Davis Medical Investors LLC, an affiliate of Minneapolis-based investment firm Davis, has acquired a 107,228-square-foot medical office building in Portland’s Bayside District. InterMed, Maine’s largest private medical practice, anchors the 10-story building, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Joe Massa of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.