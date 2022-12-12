Davis Acquires $18M Medical Building in Woodbury, Minnesota
WOODBURY, MINN. — Davis, a Minneapolis-based firm, has purchased Woodlake Medical Building, a 42,467-square-foot property located on 4.7 acres at 2080 Woodwinds Drive in Woodbury, a southeast suburb of St. Paul. The $18 million acquisition marks the latest addition to the Davis Medical Investors Fund, which now comprises 13 buildings in five states and a total of 567,356 square feet. The property is fully leased by Woodlake Surgery Center, St. Paul Eye Clinic and Midwest ENT, all of which signed new 15-year leases. Bridgewater Bank provided financing for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.