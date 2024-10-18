Friday, October 18, 2024
Allina Health is the anchor tenant at the property, which is known as WestHealth.
Davis Acquires 201,000 SF Outpatient Medical Center in Suburban Minneapolis for $72M

by Kristin Harlow

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — Davis has acquired WestHealth, a three-building outpatient medical center totaling nearly 201,000 square feet in Plymouth, a western suburb of Minneapolis. The purchase price was $72 million. The campus comprises two outpatient medical buildings, an ambulatory surgical center and an emergency/urgent care facility. The buildings were 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The anchor tenant is Allina Health, which occupies roughly 73 percent or 146,000 square feet within the property. Originally purpose-built by Allina Health and acquired by the current ownership in 2013 through a long-term ground lease, the asset has undergone expansions to meet the increasing demand for outpatient services.

Eric Gundersen of Alerus Financial and Healthpeak arranged acquisition financing. Brian Bruggeman of Colliers represented Allina Health. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Trent Jemmett, Jesse Greshin and Ryan Watts of CBRE partnered with Steve Brown of Forte Real Estate Partners as the seller’s advisors.

