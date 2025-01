ANDOVER, MASS. — Locally based investment firm The Davis Cos. has acquired a 308,970-square-foot office and life sciences facility in Andover, a northern suburb of Boston. The building at 100 Minuteman Drive houses the headquarters of both dental products provider Straumann Manufacturing Inc. and law firm Zwicker & Associates. Building amenities include an interior courtyard, fitness center and an onsite café. Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.