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AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestMinnesota

Davis Acquires Minnesota Outpatient Medical Portfolio for $31.3M

by Kristin Harlow

MINNESOTA — Davis, a national healthcare real estate investment, development and management firm based in Minneapolis, has acquired a four-building outpatient medical portfolio from Lakeview Clinic for $31.3 million. The 114,346-square-foot portfolio includes properties in Waconia, Norwood, Chaska and Watertown. As part of the transaction, Lakeview extended its leases at each property. Founded in Waconia in 1957, Lakeview has grown to 62 providers across four locations offering a range of primary and specialty care services.

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