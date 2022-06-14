REBusinessOnline

Davis, Allina Health Open 40,000 SF Surgery Center in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

Named 610 Medical, the Class A property rises two stories.

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Minneapolis-based developer Davis and Minnesota-based health system Allina Health have opened 610 Medical, a 40,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. The two-story property is located at 6001 96th Lane. Allina Health leases most of the second floor. Minneapolis-based Synergy Architecture Studio served as architect and Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction Inc. was the general contractor.

