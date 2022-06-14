Davis, Allina Health Open 40,000 SF Surgery Center in Suburban Minneapolis
BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — Minneapolis-based developer Davis and Minnesota-based health system Allina Health have opened 610 Medical, a 40,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park. The two-story property is located at 6001 96th Lane. Allina Health leases most of the second floor. Minneapolis-based Synergy Architecture Studio served as architect and Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction Inc. was the general contractor.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.