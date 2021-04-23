Davis, BDG to Develop 450,000 SF Life Sciences Campus in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Phase I of the project will consist of a 224,106-square-foot research and lab building. (Rendering courtesy of Elkus Manfredi Architects)

WATERTOWN, MASS. — A joint venture between two locally based firms, The Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group, will develop a 450,000-square-foot life sciences campus at 66 Galen St. in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. Phase I of the project, construction of which is set to begin in May, will consist of a 224,106-square-foot research and lab building. Amenities will include a fitness center, bike room and an onsite café and retail space. Elkus Manfredi is the architect for the project. About 40 percent of the site’s total acreage will be dedicated to parks and green spaces.