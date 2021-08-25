Davis, Boston Development Break Ground on 224,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

Pictured is a rendering of 66 Galen Street, the first of two new life sciences buildings that Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group are developing in Watertown. About 40 percent of this building's five-acre site will be dedicated to open green space with views of the Charles River.

WATERTOWN, MASS. — Two locally based firms, The Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group, have broken ground on a 224,000-square-foot life sciences project in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the project marks Phase I of a larger campus that will ultimately 450,000 square feet of space across two buildings. The first building will offer six private tenant spaces and amenities such as a fitness center, bike storage room and retail/café space. Completion is slated for mid-2023.