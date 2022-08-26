REBusinessOnline

Davis, Boston Development Top Out 224,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

66-Galen-Street-Watertown-Massachusetts

As part of the initial phase of development of 66 Galen Street, Davis and Boston Development will also invest in infrastructural upgrades, including enhanced traffic signalization and lane widenings, as well as the addition of dedicated bus lanes and sidewalks.

WATERTOWN, MASS. — A partnership between two locally based firms, Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group, has topped out a 224,000-square-foot life sciences building located at 66 Galen St. in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the project marks Phase I of a 450,000-square-foot campus that will comprise two buildings and multiple acres of open green space. The first building will house six tenant spaces, a fitness center, rooftop terrace, underground parking and ground-floor retail space. Completion is slated for 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  