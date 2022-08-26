Davis, Boston Development Top Out 224,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Metro Boston
WATERTOWN, MASS. — A partnership between two locally based firms, Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group, has topped out a 224,000-square-foot life sciences building located at 66 Galen St. in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the project marks Phase I of a 450,000-square-foot campus that will comprise two buildings and multiple acres of open green space. The first building will house six tenant spaces, a fitness center, rooftop terrace, underground parking and ground-floor retail space. Completion is slated for 2023.
