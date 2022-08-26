Davis, Boston Development Top Out 224,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Metro Boston

As part of the initial phase of development of 66 Galen Street, Davis and Boston Development will also invest in infrastructural upgrades, including enhanced traffic signalization and lane widenings, as well as the addition of dedicated bus lanes and sidewalks.

WATERTOWN, MASS. — A partnership between two locally based firms, Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group, has topped out a 224,000-square-foot life sciences building located at 66 Galen St. in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the project marks Phase I of a 450,000-square-foot campus that will comprise two buildings and multiple acres of open green space. The first building will house six tenant spaces, a fitness center, rooftop terrace, underground parking and ground-floor retail space. Completion is slated for 2023.