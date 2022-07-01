Davis Breaks Ground on 100,500 SF Specialty Clinic in Lakeville, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

Allina Health and MNGI Digestive Health will occupy the property.

LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Minneapolis-based developer Davis, along with MNGI Digestive Health and Allina Health, have broken ground on Lakeville Specialty Center in suburban Minneapolis. The 100,500-square-foot clinic and surgery center is slated to open in fall 2023. Allina signed a lease for 60,000 square feet in the specialty center and 18,500 square feet in the surgery center. The clinic will offer 20 Allina specialties, including orthopedics, oncology, women’s health and cardiology. In addition, MNGI Digestive Health has signed a lease for 22,000 square feet to house a new clinic and endoscopy center. Minneapolis-based Synergy Architectural Studio is the project architect and Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction Inc. is the general contractor.