Davis Breaks Ground on 14,000 SF Medical Office Building for Midwest ENT in Lakeville, Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Davis has broken ground on a 14,000-square-foot medical office building for Midwest Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists (Midwest ENT) in the Minneapolis suburb of Lakeville. The single-tenant facility at 11020 161st St. W will complement Midwest ENT’s other locations in metro Twin Cities, including specialty centers in Eagan, Woodbury, Vadnais Heights and Hudson. The Lakeville property is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The project team includes Synergy Architecture Studio, Timco Construction Inc., structural engineer KOMA and civil engineer and landscape architect Loucks.