Davis Breaks Ground on 16,147 SF Medical Office Building in Wayzata, Minnesota
WAYZATA, MINN. — Healthcare real estate firm Davis has broken ground on a 16,147-square-foot medical office building in Wayzata, a western suburb of Minneapolis. To date, Tailwind Pediatric Dentistry and Lorenz Clinic have signed leases, filling the entire second floor of the two-story building, which will be situated at 1120 E. Wayzata Blvd. Completion is slated for August 2022. Davis will provide property management and leasing services. Minneapolis-based Synergy Architecture Studio is the project architect and Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction is the general contractor.
