Davis Breaks Ground on 16,147 SF Medical Office Building in Wayzata, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

The property’s second floor has been leased. Completion is slated for August 2022.

WAYZATA, MINN. — Healthcare real estate firm Davis has broken ground on a 16,147-square-foot medical office building in Wayzata, a western suburb of Minneapolis. To date, Tailwind Pediatric Dentistry and Lorenz Clinic have signed leases, filling the entire second floor of the two-story building, which will be situated at 1120 E. Wayzata Blvd. Completion is slated for August 2022. Davis will provide property management and leasing services. Minneapolis-based Synergy Architecture Studio is the project architect and Plymouth, Minn.-based Timco Construction is the general contractor.

