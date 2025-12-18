Thursday, December 18, 2025
Pictured is a 30,250-square-foot property at 3007 Harbor Lane North in Plymouth, Minn.
Davis Buys Two Minneapolis-Area Outpatient Medical Properties for $21.9M

by Kristin Harlow

PLYMOUTH AND BURNSVILLE, MINN. — Davis Medical Investment Fund (DMI Fund) has acquired two Minneapolis-area outpatient medical properties for $21.9 million. The properties include a 30,250-square-foot, single-story outpatient building in Plymouth that was purchased for $12 million. The property was fully renovated and expanded in 2019, adding 15,000 square feet. At the time of sale, the building was fully occupied. Fresenius anchors the property and occupies roughly one-third of the space, offering nephrology specialty services. Fresenius renewed its lease earlier this year.

In Burnsville, Davis acquired the Pondview Medical Building, a two-story, 34,224-square-foot property, for $9.9 million. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to four tenants, including anchor tenant Southdale Pediatrics. Pondview was developed in 2005 and received significant updates in 2024.

The acquisitions follow Davis’ recently announced refinancing of 19 properties totaling $171 million with Capital One Healthcare Finance. Leveraging its new $250 million line of credit, Davis continues to expand the DMI Fund’s investment portfolio, which now includes more than 20 properties totaling nearly 885,000 square feet across eight states.

