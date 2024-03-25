Davis Commercial Arranges Sale of 153,000 SF Office, Industrial Complex in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Davis Commercial has arranged the sale of a 153,000-square-foot office and industrial complex in northwest Houston. The property comprises an 111,000-square-foot office building and a 43,000-square-foot warehouse on a the 12.6-acre site at 7000 Hollister St. According to LoopNet Inc., the three-story complex was originally built in 1985. Cotton Munson of Davis Commercial represented the seller, FJS Investments LP, in the transaction. Charlie Le of Realm Real Estate represented the buyer, and entity doing business as Yinlun TDI LLC.