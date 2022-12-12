REBusinessOnline

Davis Commercial Arranges Sale of 16,571 SF Office Building in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Davis Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of a 16,571-square-foot office building located at 800 Tully Road in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc. the property was built on a half-acre lot in 1984. Ashley Casterlin of Davis Commercial represented the seller, American Savings Life Insurance Co., in the transaction. Independent realtor Marcela Banh represented the buyer, Advantis Investments Group LLC.

