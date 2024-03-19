Davis Commercial Arranges Sale of 4,500 SF Office Building in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Davis Commercial has arranged the sale of a 4,500-square-foot office building in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building at 11704 Cypress N. Houston Road was constructed in 1976. Cotton Munson of Davis Commercial represented the sellers, a pair of private investors, in the transaction. Dave Jensen of Connect Realty represented the buyer, Gracelli Studios, which will occupy the building as a production studio for its social media content.