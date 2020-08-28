REBusinessOnline

Davis Commercial Brokers Sale of 19,500 SF Warehouse in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Davis Commercial Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 19,500-square-foot warehouse located at 3007 Crossview Drive in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1975 and was most recently used as an automotive storage and repair facility. Ashley Casterlin of Davis Commercial represented the seller, private investor Juan Alonso, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

