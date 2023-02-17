REBusinessOnline

Davis Cos. Acquires 122,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

100-Technology-Way-Smithfield-Rhode-Island

The seller of the life sciences facility at 100 Technology Way in Smithfield, Rhode Island, acquired the building in 2018 and invested in capital improvements to support a wider variety of uses within the sector.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Boston-based investment firm The Davis Cos. has acquired a 122,000-square-foot life sciences facility at 100 Technology Way in Smithfield, a northwestern suburb of Providence. The acquisition includes a vacant 15.5-acre parcel that can support an additional 175,000 square feet of new development. The seller was Rubius Therapeutics, which most recently used the facility for the development of gene and cell therapy treatments. Davis has hired Newmark to market the facility for lease.





