Davis Cos. Begins Leasing 150-Unit Apartment Building in Boston

BOSTON — Locally based development and investment firm The Davis Cos. has begun leasing Hew at 1515, a 150-unit apartment building in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood. Designed by RODE Architects, the seven-story building is part of a larger complex at 1515 Commonwealth Ave. that includes a 102-unit condo building. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a clubroom with a catering kitchen, fitness center, rooftop terrace and bar, coworking spaces, a multi-sport simulator and a pet spa. The first move-ins will begin this summer. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.