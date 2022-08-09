REBusinessOnline

Davis Cos. Begins Renovation of 156,792 SF Industrial Building in Queens

Pictured is a post-renovation rendering of The Pearl Building in Queens.

NEW YORK CITY — Boston-based investment and development firm The Davis Cos. has begun the renovation of a 156,792-square-foot industrial facility known as at The Pearl Building that is located in the Maspeth area of Queens. Capital improvements will include new dock doors, levelers, seals/bumpers, paving/coatings and building protection systems. In addition, Davis will restore the façade, upgrade the elevator and lobby and add new restrooms and security features. Cushman & Wakefield will lease the building upon completion of the program, which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

