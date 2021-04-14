Davis Cos. Buys 156,276 SF Industrial Flex Portfolio in Metro Boston for $44.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

Pictured is the industrial flex building at 37 Upton Drive in Wilmington, one of the assets in The Davis Cos' newly acquired Massachusetts portfolio.

WILMINGTON AND METHUEN, MASS. — Locally based investment firm The Davis Cos. has purchased a portfolio of four industrial flex properties totaling 156,276 square feet in Wilmington and Methuen, two northern suburbs of Boston, for $44.2 million. The sale also included a fully entitled development site that can support up to 235,000 square feet of new product. Kerry Hawkins of JLL represented the seller, PGA Realty Co., a family-owned investment firm based in Massachusetts. The portfolio was 100 percent leased at the time of sale.