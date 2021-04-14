Davis Cos. Buys 156,276 SF Industrial Flex Portfolio in Metro Boston for $44.2M
WILMINGTON AND METHUEN, MASS. — Locally based investment firm The Davis Cos. has purchased a portfolio of four industrial flex properties totaling 156,276 square feet in Wilmington and Methuen, two northern suburbs of Boston, for $44.2 million. The sale also included a fully entitled development site that can support up to 235,000 square feet of new product. Kerry Hawkins of JLL represented the seller, PGA Realty Co., a family-owned investment firm based in Massachusetts. The portfolio was 100 percent leased at the time of sale.
