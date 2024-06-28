Davis Cos. Completes 161,616 SF Life Sciences Project in Cambridge, Massachusetts

CAMBRDIGE, MASS. — Locally based investment and development firm The Davis Cos. has completed a 161,616-square-foot life sciences facility in Cambridge. The facility at 101 Smith Place is one of four buildings within The Quad, a life sciences campus that is home to tenants such as Ginko Bioworks, Civetta Therapeutics, Invaio Sciences, Hyperion and Samsung Electronics. The facility features high-efficiency HVAC systems, surface and below-grade parking, a fitness center and indoor bike storage space. Davis developed 101 Smith Place in partnership with Invesco Real Estate. CBRE is marketing the property for lease.