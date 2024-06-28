Friday, June 28, 2024
101-Smith-Place-Cambridge
Tenants at 101 Smith Place in Cambridge will have access to neighborhood amenities such as Kendall Kitchen at 10 Wilson Road, new bike lanes, outdoor patios and dedicated shuttle service to the Alewife MBTA station.
Davis Cos. Completes 161,616 SF Life Sciences Project in Cambridge, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

CAMBRDIGE, MASS. — Locally based investment and development firm The Davis Cos. has completed a 161,616-square-foot life sciences facility in Cambridge. The facility at 101 Smith Place is one of four buildings within The Quad, a life sciences campus that is home to tenants such as Ginko Bioworks, Civetta Therapeutics, Invaio Sciences, Hyperion and Samsung Electronics. The facility features high-efficiency HVAC systems, surface and below-grade parking, a fitness center and indoor bike storage space. Davis developed 101 Smith Place in partnership with Invesco Real Estate. CBRE is marketing the property for lease.

